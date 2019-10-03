Garena promove mesa redonda sobre a Free Fire Pro League

Por Wellington Botelho

A Garena promove nesta quinta-feira (03/10) uma mesa redonda especial sobre o campeonato Free Fire Pro League.

Denominado como ‘BOOYAH!’, o evento de hoje abordará a disputa brasileira do game Free Fire Battle Royale.

PUBG MOBILE anuncia parceria com The Walking Dead

A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa nas redes sociais. A mesa redonda começa às 19h00 (horário de Brasília).

O evento também contará com uma transmissão ao vivo pelo YouTube, segundo a publicação. Confira postagem:

