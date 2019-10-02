Lançamento do game Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds será nesta quinta-feira (03)

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds, desenvolvido pela SEMISOFT, chega nesta quinta-feira (03) para PS4.

Do gêneroRPG eletrônico, o título será liberado para Nintendo Switch, Xbox One e Microsoft Windows (já disponível).

Novo bug no game Fortnite afeta jogadores nesta terça-feira

“Bem vindos à Legrand, um belo mundo desenhado à mão com criatura curiosas, guerras devastadoras e contos de intriga e redenção”, revela a descrição.

“Embarque em uma aventura épica por esse universo de fantasia e lute junto com os Fatebounds conforme tentam trazer paz à Legrand”.

Legrand Legacy Reprodução

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

Epic Games libera nova atualização para o game Fortnite

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo