Novo bug no game Fortnite afeta jogadores nesta terça-feira

Por Wellington Botelho

Um novo bug no game Fortnite afeta jogadores nesta terça-feira (01/10). A informação foi compartilhada pele Epic Games.

No Twitter, a empresa explicou que trabalha em uma solução para o recente problema no jogo battle royale.

DualShock 4 da Sony agora é compatível com dispositivos da Apple

“Estamos cientes de que alguns jogadores de PS4 podem estar com problemas ao tentar fazer login”, informou na rede social.

“Atualizaremos vocês assim que tivermos mais informações”, salientou a desenvolvedora. Confira postagem:

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

Desafio do Garena Free Fire premiará jogadores com novo passe de elite

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo