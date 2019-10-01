Game Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 já está disponível para PS4

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, desenvolvido pela Bandai Namco Entertainment, já está disponível para PlayStation 4.

A informação foi revelada oficialmente pela Sony em comunicado. “Entre em batalhas 6v6 no jogo de batalha em equipes free-to-play da Bandai Namco”.

Mobile Suit Gundam Reprodução

“Neste jogo de ação e batalhas de equipe free-to-play, você pode explorar ambientes dinâmicos espaciais e terrestres e entrar em batalha multiplayer com outros jogadores”. Confira alguns pontos:

  • Junte sua equipe em batalhas online de 6v6
  • Troque entre infantaria ou mobile suits com facilidade
  • Colete e customize seu mobile suit
  • Conheça seus amigos (ou Inimigos) no Base Camp
  • Constantemente evoluindo e crescendo

“Com diversos modos de gameplay e uma coleção impressionante de Mobile Suits para escolher, você pode vivenciar combate e ação com amigos online”. Confira trailer: 

