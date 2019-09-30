Pacote PS4 Pro Limited Edition Death Stranding chega em novembro

O novo pacote PS4 Pro Limited Edition Death Stranding chega ainda este ano para os jogadores. O anúncio foi feito pela Sony nesta semana.

Inspirado no jogo, o PS4 Pro Limited Edition conta com um acabamento fosco branco com duas marcas de mãos de EP formando um desenho dos continentes do mundo.

Como revelado, o pacote também inclui um sistema PS4 Pro personalizado com 1 TB e um controle sem fio DualShock 4, além do jogo Death Stranding em Blu-ray.

“Usando o PS4 Pro, quem tiver uma TV 4K poderá curtir uma experiência ainda melhor de Death Stranding com a resolução 4K dinâmica obtida por meio do checkerboard em 4K, e quem tiver uma TV HD se beneficiará de mais clareza na imagem com o supersampling”, revelou.

O Pacote PS4 Pro Limited Edition de 1 TB com temática de Death Stranding estará disponível no Brasil no dia 8 de novembro. Confira:

Reprodução

LEIA TAMBÉM: