Desafio do Garena Free Fire premiará jogadores com novo passe de elite

Por Wellington Botelho

Um novo desafio do Garena Free Fire, divulgado nesta segunda-feira (30) premiará jogadores com o novo passe de elite do jogo  battle royale.

A informação foi revelada pela empresa nas redes sociais. Segundo a Garena, 5o usuários receberão o passe 'Samurais demoníacos'.

Free Fire Battle Royale: Novo passe de elite chega em 1 de outubro

“Desafio de verdade é o que eu vou lançar agora: Manda um vídeo seu imitando esse emote que eu vou mandar pros 50 melhores o novo Passe de Elite AMANHÃ”.

“E aí, quero ver quem encara esse kkk NÃO ESQUECE O ID AQUI NO POST”, compartilhou no Twitter. Confira detalhes:

