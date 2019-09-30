Desafio do Garena Free Fire premiará jogadores com novo passe de elite

Um novo desafio do Garena Free Fire, divulgado nesta segunda-feira (30) premiará jogadores com o novo passe de elite do jogo battle royale.

A informação foi revelada pela empresa nas redes sociais. Segundo a Garena, 5o usuários receberão o passe 'Samurais demoníacos'.

“Desafio de verdade é o que eu vou lançar agora: Manda um vídeo seu imitando esse emote que eu vou mandar pros 50 melhores o novo Passe de Elite AMANHÃ”.

“E aí, quero ver quem encara esse kkk NÃO ESQUECE O ID AQUI NO POST”, compartilhou no Twitter. Confira detalhes:

Desafio de verdade é o que eu vou lançar agora: Manda um vídeo seu imitando esse emote que eu vou mandar pros 50 melhores o novo Passe de Elite AMANHÃ! E aí, quero ver quem encara esse kkj NÃO ESQUECE O ID AQUI NO POST! pic.twitter.com/FR2TQgTDnc — [Free Fire] – Brasil (@FreeFireBR) September 30, 2019

LEIA TAMBÉM: