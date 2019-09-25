Game Stardust Odyssey é anunciado oficialmente para PS VR

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Stardust Odyssey foi anunciado oficialmente para PS VR. A informação foi revelada pela Sony nesta quarta-feira.

LEIA MAIS: PlayStation na Brasil Game Show 2019: Confira a lista de jogos disponíveis e atrações do estande

A nova aventura em realidade virtual, ainda sem data de lançamento, mescla o melhor da fantasia e da ficção científica. Confira:

Stardust Odyssey Reprodução

