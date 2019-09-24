Garena Free Fire receberá novidade no próximo sábado

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Garena Free Fire,  disponível para Android e iOS, receberá uma super novidade no próximo sábado (28-09).

Algumas informações para os jogadores battle royale foram compartilhadas nesta semana pela empresa nas redes sociais.

O evento da Revanche Sangrenta está no ar e você já pode começar a coletar Tokens para trocar por recompensas no dia 28! E olha que os prêmios estão bravíssimos 🔥

“O evento da Revanche Sangrenta está no ar e você já pode começar a coletar Tokens para trocar por recompensas no dia 28! E olha que os prêmios estão bravíssimos”, revelou.

Revanche Sangrenta deve chegar com muitas novidades no game, inclusive um novo passe de elite. Confira imagem de divulgação:

