Lançamento mundial do game Code Vein ocorre na próxima sexta-feira

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Code Vein, desenvolvido por BANDAI NAMCO Studios, será liberado na próxima sexta-feira (27) para os jogadores.

Do gênero RPG eletrônico de ação, o título chega para três plataformas: PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Microsoft Windows.

Garena Free Fire conta com novo desafio que premiará jogadores battle royale

“Ao encarar a morte certa, nos fortalecemos. Em um futuro não muito distante, um desastre misterioso destruiu o mundo como o conhecemos”, revela a descrição.

“Crie uma equipe e vá até o fim do mundo para descobrir seu passado e escapar de seu pesadelo em Code Vein”. Confira trailer:

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

Game Afterparty estará disponível em 29 de outubro para PS4

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo