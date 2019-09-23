Garena Free Fire conta com novo desafio que premiará jogadores battle royale

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Garena Free Fire conta com um novo desafio que premiará os jogadores battle royale. A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa no Facebook.

Para participar, os usuários precisam criar uma rima inédita. As melhores receberam uma nova skin do popular game.

“É o seguinte, se vocês querem ganhar a skin da incubadora, então vocês vão ter que me convencer!”, compartilhou na rede social.

“Faz uma rima falando o porque você tem que ganhar essa skin, as melhores rimas vão receber por correio! Não esquece de colocar o seu ID”. Confira:

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Sunday, September 22, 2019

