Game FIFA 20 chega na próxima sexta-feira para os jogadores

O popular game FIFA 20, publicado pela Electronic Arts, chega na próxima sexta-feira (27 de setembro) para os jogadores.

Ele estará disponível oficialmente para as plataformas: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One e Microsoft Windows.

Reprodução

"FIFA 20 traz os dois lados do esporte nacional à vida — o prestígio do futebol profissional e uma nova e autêntica experiência nas ruas com EA Sports Volta Football", revela a descrição.

"A Football Intelligence destrava uma plataforma sem precedentes para jogabilidade realista e com FIFA Ultimate Team você terá mais maneiras de criar seu time dos sonhos".

