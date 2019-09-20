'State of Play' da PlayStation contará com transmissão ao vivo na próxima semana

Por Wellington Botelho

O próximo 'State of Play' da PlayStation contará com transmissão ao vivo. O streaming acontece na terça-feira, 24 de setembro, às 17h00 (horário de Brasília).

"Estamos preparando um show grandinho, de mais ou menos 20 minutos, e com visual novo", revelou a Sony em comunicado.

"E temos muitas novidades para vocês, incluindo revelações de novos jogos, novo conteúdo dos PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios, e muito mais".

Como revelado, ps jogadores poderão acompanhar ao vivo pelas redes oficias: Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, e Facebook .

