Novo game Overland chega para PlayStation 4 nesta semana

Por Wellington Botelho

O novo game Overland chega para PlayStation 4 (PS4) ainda nesta semana. O título será liberado para os jogadores no dia 19/9.

Do estúdio Finji, Overland é um jogo de sobrevivência em turnos com muitas surpresas. Confira descrição.

“Cuide de viajantes em uma jornada pós-apocalíptica pelos Estados Unidos neste game de sobrevivência em turnos. Lute contra criaturas assustadoras, procure por materiais, e resgate sobreviventes”.

“Mas lembre-se, toda ação possui sua conseqûencia. Prepare-se para fugas dramáticas, escolhas difíceis, decidir se aquele cachorro será salvo ou não, e o fim do mundo”. Veja trailer de lançamento:

