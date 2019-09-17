Garena realiza manutenção nos servidores do game Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

A Garena realizou nesta terça-feira (17) uma manutenção nos servidores do game Free Fire. A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa no Twitter.

“Nossos servidores estão em manutenção! A chefia vai me atualizar sobre a previsão de abertura e eu aviso vocês. Vlw pela paciência!”, informou.

Garena alerta jogadores sobre novo bug no game Free Fire

Por um curto período de tempo, o título ficou indisponível. No entanto, logo depois foi reabilitado para os jogadores battle royale.

“Servidores voltaram! E a incubadora também tá de volta”, compartilhou logo depois na rede social. Confira postagem:

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

Conheça os times classificados para a 2ª fase da Free Fire Pro League 3

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo