Novo game de RPG Inferno 2 chega para PlayStation 4 nesta semana

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Inferno 2, novo game de RPG de tiro, chega para o console PlayStation 4 (PS4) ainda nesta semana.

O jogo de ação da Radiangames será liberado mundialmente na sexta-feira (19).  Ele também estará disponível para Nintendo Switch e Xbox One.

Segundo a empresa, a continuação chega repleta de novidade para os jogadores: armas, poderes e inimigos. Confira: 

“O mais novo RPG de tiro com muita ação chegou! A continuação de Inferno+, o RPG de tiro aclamado da Radiangames, Inferno 2 possui ainda mais fases, armas, poderes, inimigos e customização, além de efeitos e explosões insanos”.

