The Drop: Novos jogos que chegam para PlayStation 4 nesta semana

Por Wellington Botelho

Novos jogos chegam para PlayStation ainda neste mês. São pelo menos 15 novos títulos na plataformaConfira os games:

  • Bus Simulator – PS4 Digital
  • Gnomes Garden Lost King – PS4 Digital
    Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son – PS VR Digital
  • Inferno 2 – PS4 Digital (Disponível em 19/9)
  • Lost Castle – PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 19/9)
  • Massira – PS4 Digital (Disponível em 16/9)
  • Mowin’ & Throwin’ – PS4 Digital (Disponível em 16/9)
  • Mutazione – PS4 Digital (Disponível em 19/9)
  • Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – PS4 Digital (Disponível em 20/9)
  • Overland – PS4 Digital (Disponível em 19/9)
  • Rebel Cops – PS4 Digital
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts – PS4 Digital (Disponível em 19/9)
  • Scheming Through the Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning – PS4 Digital
  • Truck Driver – PlayStation 4 Digital (Disponível em 19/9)
  • Witching Tower VR – PS VR Digital

