Garena alerta jogadores sobre novo bug no game Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

A Garena alertou nesta segunda-feira (16-09) os jogadores battle royale sobre um novo bug no game Free Fire.

Em postagem no Twitter, a empresa detalhou o problema que afeta as “skins Yin&Yang”, liberadas na semana passada.

Garena Free Fire recebe novo pacote de skins: ‘Místicos Yin&Yang’

Elas foram retiradas da incubadora e serão liberadas novamente nesta terça-feira. Confira postagem:

“EAE vocês devem ter notado que as skins Yin&Yang não estão na incubadora. Nós removemos para fazer alguns ajustes e ela vai voltar amanhã de madrugada”.

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

The Drop: Novos jogos que chegam para PlayStation 4 nesta semana

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo