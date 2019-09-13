Game NASCAR Heat 4 chega ao PlayStation 4 nesta sexta-feira

Por Wellington Botelho

O título NASCAR Heat 4, desenvolvedora Monster Games, chega ao PlayStation 4 (PS4) nesta sexta-feira (13).

Em comunicado, a Sony revelou alguns detalhes do game: “NASCAR Heat 4 é o videogame oficial da NASCAR”.

NASCAR Heat 4 Reprodução

“Com visual e som melhor do que nunca e interface atualizada, corra por 38 pistas em todas as três NASCAR National Series, além da favorita dos fãs, Xtreme Dirt Tour”.

