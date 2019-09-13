Garena Free Fire recebe novo pacote de skins: 'Místicos Yin&Yang'

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Free Fire recebe um novo pacote de skins nesta semana. A informação foi confirmada oficialmente pela Garena.

Em postagem no Facebook, a empresa revelou alguns detalhes. Os jogadores battle royale receberam ‘Místicos Yin&Yang’.

Passe Royale da 9ª temporada de PUBG MOBILE já está disponível para jogadores

LEIA MAIS: Game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot chega ao PS4 em janeiro do próximo ano

“Novas skins da incubadora! Os Místicos Yin&Yang estão chegando”, compartilhou. Confira trailer:

NOVAS SKINS DA INCUBADORA!

Os Místicos Yin&Yang estão chegando. ☯

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Friday, September 13, 2019

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

Game NASCAR Heat 4 chega ao PlayStation 4 nesta sexta-feira

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo