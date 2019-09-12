Game Sayonara Wild Hearts chega para PS4 em 19 de setembro

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Sayonara Wild Hearts, desenvolvido pela Simogo, chega para o console PlayStation 4 (PS4) em 19 de setembro.

Do estúdio americano Annapurna Interactive, o novo título é dos mesmos criadores de Year Walk e Device 6.

Salve o Mundo: Epic Games revela detalhes sobre novo bug no game Fortnite

LEIA MAIS: Game Borderlands 3 chega nesta sexta-feira para PlayStation 4

Para comemorar o lançamento, também foi liberado um trailer de Sayonara Wild Hearts. Confira o novo material:

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

Garena Free Fire: novo pacote está disponível no Diamante Royale

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo