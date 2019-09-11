Game Borderlands 3 chega nesta sexta-feira para PlayStation 4

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Borderlands 3, desenvolvido pela Gearbox Software, chega nesta sexta-feira (13) para o console PlayStation 4 (PS4).

Do gênero RPG, o novo título também será liberado para os Xbox One, Google Stadia e Microsoft Windows.

“O shooter-looter original retorna, com um bazilhão de armas e uma nova aventura! Vasculhe novos mundos como um dos quatro novos Vault Hunters”, revela a descrição do game.

“Jogue sozinho ou com amigos para enfrentar inimigos insanos, conseguir toneladas de itens e salvar seu lar dos vilões mais impiedosos da galáxia”. Confira trailer:

