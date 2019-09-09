Garena alerta usuários sobre novo bug no game Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

A Garena alertou os jogadores battle royale neste domingo (08/09) sobre novo bug que afeta o game Free Fire.

As informações foram compartilhadas pela empresa no Twitter. Na rede social, foram repassados algumas informações sobre o problema.

“Galera, estamos cientes que alguns códigos do Facebook Creators Cup não estão sendo resgatados”, explicou na publicação.

“Até o final da semana vamos informar vocês como resgatar esses códigos. Fiquem ligados no nosso Twitter pra mais informações”. Confira:

Garena Free Fire realiza pesquisa para saber opinião dos jogadores battle royale


