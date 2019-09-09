Game GreedFall chega nesta terça-feira para PlayStation 4

Por Wellington Botelho

O game GreedFall, desenvolvido pela Spiders, chega nesta terça-feira (10) para o console PlayStation 4 (PS4).

O novo título RPG também será liberado para as plataformas Xbox One e Microsoft Windows. Confira alguns pontos importantes:

  • GreedFall é um Mundo Inteiramente Novo
  • Teer Fradee é uma Ilha Cheia de Promessas
  • De Sardet é Seu Herói
  • Os Companheiros São importantes
  • Explore uma Terra Presa Entre Conflito e uma Paz Frágil
  • Há Vários Finais
  • Tantas Habilidades
  • Magia
  • A Dificuldade Muda Tudo
  • Criação de Itens

O jogo é ambientado no cenário de fantasia do século XVII. Para comemorar um lançamento, também foi liberado um trailer. Confira: 

