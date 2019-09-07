Garena Free Fire realiza pesquisa para saber opinião dos jogadores battle royale

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Garena Free Fire realiza nesta semana uma pesquisa para saber a opinião dos jogadores battle royale.

Todos os usuários podem participar do estudo. No formulário, compartilhado na internet, estão disponíveis três perguntas:

  • Você já teve algum problema com o Free Fire e teve que buscar ajuda para resolver?
  • Se você teve problemas com o Free Fire, em algum momento você entrou em contato com o suporte oficial de Free Fire através de tickets (contato por ticket com a equipe da Garena)?
  • Se você teve problemas, quais desses foram seus problemas?

Em publicação compartilhado no Twitter, a empresa explicou o motivo da nova pesquisa. Segundo ela, o objetivo é melhorar o atendimento aos jogadores.

“Sei que vocês estão sempre comentando sobre os problemas que vocês passam e a chefia quer melhorar como atendemos vocês pra resolver isso! Então cola aqui na pesquisa e ajuda a gente a entender melhor o que vocês precisam: http://bit.ly/PesquisaProblemasFF…”. Confira: 

