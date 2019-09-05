Garena Free Fire: Arma Royale contará com mais duas novidades

Por Wellington Botelho

O gane Free Fire vai receber mais duas novidades muito em breve. A informação foi revelada nesta quarta-feira pela Garena no Twitter.

Na rede social, foram divulgados alguns detalhes: MP40 Palhaço Sorrateiro e Arma de Plasma serão liberadas no Arma Royale. Confira:

MP40

"A MP40 Palhaço Sorrateiro está chegando no Arma Royale pra você que curte o estilo dos Jokers e o poder da MP40". Confira trailer:

Arma de Plasma

A Garena também compartilhou: "Uma nova arma está chegando em breve! A Arma de Plasma tem capacidade de munição ilimitada, porém com superaquecimento. Aguarde a Arma de Plasma resfriar para voltar a atirar novamente".

