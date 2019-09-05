Epic Games libera novo patch para Fortnite e soluciona bug em todas as plataformas

Por Wellington Botelho

A desenvolvedora Epic Games liberou nesta quinta-feira (05-09) um novo patch (v10.20.2) para o título Fortnite.

A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa no Twitter. Na rede social, foi detalhado o problema que afeta o game.

Segundo ela, a atualização é necessária para todos os jogadores. O update soluciona um 'problema cosmético'.

  • PlayStation 4
  • Android
  • Nintendo Switch
  • Xbox One
  • iOS
  • Microsoft Windows
  • Mac OS Classic

"Para resolver um problema cosmético, disponibilizamos o patch v10.20.2 para todas as plataformas. O download é necessário", explicou. Confira: 

