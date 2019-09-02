The Drop: Novos jogos que chegam para PlayStation em setembro

Por Wellington Botelho

Novos jogos chegam para PlayStation ainda neste mês. São pelo menos 20 novos títulos na plataforma. Confira detalhes:

  • Apocalipsis: The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil – PS4 (Digital – Disponível em 6/9)
  • Asdivine Menace – PS4, PS Vita (Digital – Cross-Buy)
  • Blindfold: A Vérité VR Experience – PS VR (Digital)
  • Catherine: Full Body – PS4 (Digital)
  • Fifty Words By Powgi – PS4, PS Vita (Digital – Cross-Buy)
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – PS4 (Digital)
  • Himno – PS4, PS Vita (Digital – Cross-Buy)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – PS4 (Digital – Disponível em 6/9)
  • NBA 2K20 – PS4 (Digital – Disponível em 6/9)
  • The Perplexing Orb – PS4 (Digital)
  • Post War Dreams – PS4 (Digital)
  • Project Nimbus: Code Mirai – PS4 (Digital)
  • River City Girls – PS4 (Digital – Disponível em 5/9)
  • Root Letter: Last Answer – PS4 (Digital)
  • Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands – PS4 (Digital – Disponível em 6/9)
  • ShellShock Live – PS4 (Digital)
  • Spice and Wolf VR – PS VR, PS4 (Digital – Disponível em 5/9)
  • Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection – PS4 (Digital – Disponível em 6/9)
  • Torchlight II – PS4 (Digital)
  • Truck Racing Championship – PS4 (Digital – Disponível em 5/9)

Jogos gratuitos de setembro

"Batman: Arkham Knight" e "Darksiders III" são os dois jogos gratuitos de setembro. Os títulos estarão disponíveis para download até 2 de outubro na PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus Reprodução

