A promoção Flash Sale da PlayStation Store chega com até 50% de desconto em games. A informação foi divulgada pela Sony em comunicado.

“Junte-se ao Bandicoot mais famoso e sua turma em Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, prepare-se para a hora de morfar com Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid, e fique lado a lado com os melhores em MLB The Show 19: All-Star Edition”.

Tempo limitado: “Não perca, a Promoção Flash termina no dia 2 de setembro, meio dia, horário de Brasília”.

Jogos PS4 e PlayStation Vita (PS Vita) estão no catálogo especial. Confira a lista completa de games neste link.

Reprodução

