Game The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan chega nesta sexta-feira para PlayStation 4

Por Wellington Botelho

O game The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, desenvolvido pela Supermassive Games, chega nesta sexta-feira (30) para PlayStation 4 (PS4).

Disponível na versão digital, as plataformas Xbox One e Microsoft Windows também recebem o novo título.

“The Dark Pictures Anthology é uma série de jogos de terror independentes. Cada um possui uma nova história, ambiente e personagens, com narrativas cheias de opções”.

“Em Man of Medan, cinco amigos partem velejando em férias. Conforme o dia passa, uma tempestade chega, e suas férias logo se transformam em algo mais sisnistro. Quem viverá, quem morrerá? Cabe à você decidir”.

The Dark Pictures: Man Of Medan Reprodução

 

