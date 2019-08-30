Desenvolvedora Epic Games investiga novo bug que afeta título Fortnite

Por Wellington Botelho

A desenvolvedora Epic Games alertou que um novo bug afeta o game Fortnite. A informação foi compartilhada no Twitter.

Nesta quinta-feira (29), na postagem compartilhada na rede social, a empresa afirmou que já investiga o caso.

Fortnite: Nova atualização liberada nesta quinta soluciona problemas de estabilidade em diversas plataformas

“Nós recebemos alguns feedbacks de que o atraso no Turbo Build parece estar um pouco diferente hoje. Não tivemos mudanças intencionais desde a atualização de ontem”.

“Estamos investigando esses relatos e os atualizaremos assim que tivermos mais informações”, revelou a empresa. Confira:

