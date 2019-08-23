B.R.U.T.O: desenvolvedora Epic Games libera nova atualização para o jogo Fortnite

Por Wellington Botelho

A desenvolvedora Epic Games liberou nesta quinta-feira uma nova atualização para o popular jogo Fortnite.

A informação foi compartilhada pela empresa no Twitter. Na rede social, a empresa detalhou a melhoria para os jogadores.

“Nós fizemos ajustes no B.R.U.T.O em todos os modos de jogo e removemos temporariamente a Fenda do Ferro-velho da Arena e Torneios”.

“Essa atualização está ativa agora”, explicou a desenvolvedora. Confira todos os detalhes do update:

