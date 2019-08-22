Game ReadySet Heroes chega em 1º de outubro para PlayStation 4

Por Wellington Botelho

O game ReadySet Heroes, desenvolvido por Robot Entertainment, chega em 1º de outubro deste ano para o console PlayStation 4.

Em comunicado, a Sony revelou detalhes do jogo. “Este game de masmorras, luta e loot possui como heróis uma floresta inteira de bichos fofos, mas eles são mais durões do que parecem”.

Lançamento do game Path of Exile: Blight será em 9 de Setembro

“Criamos uma fantasia rica, em que você irá encontrar inimigos assustadores e puzzles desafiadores”, revela a descrição.

“Todos feitos para testar suas habilidades e provar a todos que você realmente pode vencer”. Confira o trailer:

Pré-venda

O game também está na pré-venda: “Se você reservar o jogo na pré-venda, poderá ganhar bônus exclusivos, criados apenas para jogadores PlayStation, incluindo nossa trilha sonora digital, uma skin especial e uma coroa que seu campeão pode vestir online e offline”.

“Além disso, você irá ganhar instantaneamente 10 avatares da PSN de nossos heróis, e um tema para decorar seu sistema PS4”, detalhou a empresa.

ReadySet Heroes Reprodução

