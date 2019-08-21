Novo Bundle FIFA 20 PS4 é confirmado oficialmente para 27 de setembro

O lançamento do Bundle FIFA 20 PS4 foi confirmado oficialmente nesta quarta-feira. A novidade será liberada em 27 de setembro para os jogadores.

A informação foi confirmada pela Sony. Em comunicado, a empresa revelou detalhes sobre o título da icônica franquia de futebol da EA Sports.

“Conquiste as ruas no espetacular novo Volta Football, crie seu time dos sonhos com estrelas do passado e presente em FIFA Ultimate Team, e curta autenticidade sem igual com qualidade gráfica HDR na sua TV HDR e sistema PS4”.

O bundle inclui um console PlayStation 4 com hard drive de 1TB, um controle sem fio DualShock 4, e uma cópia física de FIFA 20.

O bundle também vem com um voucher FIFA 20 Ultimate Team (FUT 20), que inclui 1 pacote Rare Gold e 3 itens Icon Loan Players por 5 partidas.

Por último, um voucher de PS Plusgratuito por 14 dias também está incluso, para enfrentar seus amigos e outros jogadores online.

