Novo Bundle FIFA 20 PS4 é confirmado oficialmente para 27 de setembro

Por Wellington Botelho

O lançamento do Bundle FIFA 20 PS4 foi confirmado oficialmente nesta quarta-feira. A novidade será liberada em 27 de setembro para os jogadores.

A informação foi confirmada pela Sony. Em comunicado, a empresa revelou detalhes sobre o título da icônica franquia de futebol da EA Sports.

Bundle FIFA 20 PS4 Reprodução

“Conquiste as ruas no espetacular novo Volta Football, crie seu time dos sonhos com estrelas do passado e presente em FIFA Ultimate Team, e curta autenticidade sem igual com qualidade gráfica HDR na sua TV HDR e sistema PS4”.

O bundle inclui um console PlayStation 4 com hard drive de 1TB, um controle sem fio DualShock 4, e uma cópia física de FIFA 20.

O bundle também vem com um voucher FIFA 20 Ultimate Team (FUT 20), que inclui 1 pacote Rare Gold e 3 itens Icon Loan Players por 5 partidas.

Por último, um voucher de PS Plusgratuito por 14 dias também está incluso, para enfrentar seus amigos e outros jogadores online.

Com informações da Sony

