Epic Games alerta que nova atualização de conteúdo do Fortnite apresenta erros

Por Wellington Botelho

A desenvolvedora Epic Games alertou nesta terça-feira que uma nova atualização de conteúdo do jogo Fortnite apresenta erros.

As informações foram compartilhadas pela empresa no Twitter. Na rede social, foram divulgados detalhes.

“Nós estamos cientes de que alguns jogadores estão encontrando erros com a Atualização de Conteúdo v10.10”.

“Estamos investigando as causas e atualizaremos assim que forem resolvidos”, explicou na rede social. Confira:

