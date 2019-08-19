'Cyberpunk 2077' e outros jogos são anunciados para o Stadia

Por Wellington Botelho

O Stadia, serviço de games via streaming do Google, anunciou nesta segunda-feira uma série de jogos que estarão disponíveis na plataforma.

A divulgação dos títulos foi feita na Gamescom 2019, feira de games que acontece na Alemanha durante esta semana. Confira:

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Watch Dogs Legion
  • Gods & Monsters
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • The Division 2
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • Darksiders: Genesis
  • Orcs Must Die 3
  • Windjammers 2
  • Destroy All Humans
  • SUPERHOT
  • Farm Simulator 19 Platinum Edition
  • Samurai Shodown
  • GRID
  • Doom Eternal
  • Attack on Titan 2
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Borderlands 3

Outros títulos também estarão disponíveis no serviço do Google. Confira detalhes no vídeo de lançamento do Stadia: 

