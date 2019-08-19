'Cyberpunk 2077' e outros jogos são anunciados para o Stadia

O Stadia, serviço de games via streaming do Google, anunciou nesta segunda-feira uma série de jogos que estarão disponíveis na plataforma.

A divulgação dos títulos foi feita na Gamescom 2019, feira de games que acontece na Alemanha durante esta semana. Confira:

Cyberpunk 2077

Watch Dogs Legion

Gods & Monsters

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The Division 2

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Darksiders: Genesis

Orcs Must Die 3

Windjammers 2

Destroy All Humans

SUPERHOT

Farm Simulator 19 Platinum Edition

Samurai Shodown

GRID

Doom Eternal

Attack on Titan 2

The Elder Scrolls Online

Borderlands 3

Outros títulos também estarão disponíveis no serviço do Google. Confira detalhes no vídeo de lançamento do Stadia:

