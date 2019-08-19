Game Rock of Ages 3 é anunciado oficialmente para o início de 2020

O game Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, da desenvolvedora ACE Team, foi anunciado oficialmente para o início de 2020.

A série cômica de ação estilo arcade traz um novo modo de criação e uma campanha expandida. Em comunicado, a Sony revelou detalhes do novo jogo que chega para PlayStation 4.

“Qualquer um que tenha jogado um dos jogos anteriores da ACE Team já sabe o que os aguarda”, revela a descrição.

Um trailer, com outros detalhes de Rock of Ages 3, também foi compartilhado no YouTube. Confira o novo material:

