Game Borderlands 3 chega em 13 de setembro para PlayStation 4

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Borderlands 3, desenvolvido pela Gearbox Software, chega em 13 de setembro deste ano para o console PlayStation 4 (PS4).

"O looter-shooter original retorna. O terceiro capítulo expande o mundo de Borderlands além de Pandora e sua lua, apresentando novos mundos empolgantes".

Os jogos de PlayStation 4 mais esperados de 2019

"Tornem-se novos Vault Hunters, pilotando Mechs como Moze ou comandando criaturas letais como FL4K, revela a descrição do game.

“Borderlands 3 brilha muito quando jogado em 4 jogadores em co-op, e até traz suporte para tela compartilhada em dois jogadores. Prepare-se para mergulhar no arsenal de armas e encontrar suas favoritas".

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

Pacote com acesso antecipado de nova personagem está disponível no Garena Free Fire


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo