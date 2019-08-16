Pacote com acesso antecipado de nova personagem está disponível no Garena Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

Um pacote de Luxo com acesso antecipado de nova personagem já está disponível no título Garena Free Fire.

A novidade foi compartilhada nesta sexta-feira pela empresa nas redes sociais. A personagem A124 foi liberada com a nova atualização.

“Vocês estão sabendo da nova personagem A124? Ela chegou na loja HOJE e vocês já podem garantir o Pacote de Luxo com acesso antecipado”, revelou.

“Eu já vou correr para garantir a minha, além de um ‘visu daora’ ela tem uma habilidade muito útil para ‘combar’ com outros personagens”. Confira:

Sobreviventes!

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Friday, August 16, 2019

