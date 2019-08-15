Game Control chega em 27 de agosto para PlayStation 4

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Control chega em 27 de agosto deste ano para console PlayStation 4. Desenvolvido pela Remedy Entertainment, o jogo também será liberado para Xbox One e Microsoft Windows.

"O shooter em terceira pessoa da Remedy continua com seu gameplay misterioso e satisfatório", revela a descrição do jogo.

Battle Royale: Garena acaba de liberar nova atualização para o game Free Fire

"Jesse Faden usa uma arma de fogo que muda de forma e uma série de poderes telecinéticos. Destrua guardas possuídos, levite objetos pesados e assista a tudo voar".

"Deixe a maravilhosa arte e gameplay de Control te puxar, depois fique por perto para descobrir os mistérios por trás do Federal Bureau of Control".

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

Need for Speed Heat: confira o novo trailer oficial


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo