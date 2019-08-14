Battle Royale: Garena acaba de liberar nova atualização para o game Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

A Garena acaba de liberar uma nova atualização para o game Free Fire Battle Royale. A informação foi divulgada nas redes sociais.

“ATUALIZAÇÃO NO AR! Atualizem o jogo pela Playstore/Appstore”, revelou a empresa no Twitter.

“Caso não estejam encontrando a atualização na sua loja, limpem o cache do aplicativo e tentem de novo”, orientou. Confira:

Com o update, um novo personagem foi liberado no game battle royale. Ele também recebeu um novo modo de jogo. Confira todas novidades:

  • Novo personagem – A124
  • Novo Modo 4v4 – Contra Squad
  • Pista de Dança e cabine do DJ adicionados na Ilha de Início
  • Kit de Reparos agora estará disponível no Ranqueado
  • A Hot Zone agora estará disponível no Ranqueado
  • Otimizações gráficas para Bermuda
  • Dano na área Tóxica reduzido
  • Nova tela de login, lobby e carregamento

Foi liberado também uma otimização do loteamento automático dentro do jogo. Ainda segundo a empresa, novas ferramentas disponíveis pra sala customizadas.

