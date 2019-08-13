Garena Free Fire recebe novo modo de jogo com partidas 4x4

Por Wellington Botelho

De amanhã (14) até 21 de agosto os jogadores do título Free Fire Battle Royale poderão se enfrentar em partidas 4×4. Ou seja, quatro jogadores contra quatro jogadores, em uma versão remodelada do mapa Bermuda.

Intitulado Contra Squad, o modo muda o jeito de jogar Free Fire ao oferecer rounds de 1m30s em uma melhor de sete partidas.

Os jogadores compram armas antes de a partida iniciar e podem distribuí-las entre os integrantes da equipe. Qualquer erro na escolha pode ser decisivo e deixar a equipe mais perto ou longe do BOOYAH.

Apresentação

Nesta quinta-feira (15), a partir das 17h, no canal oficial da Garena no Youtube, vai rolar uma transmissão especial para comemorar a chegada do Contra Squad.

Com informações da Garena

