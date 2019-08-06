Vasara Collection chega para PlayStation 4 e PS Vita em 13 de agosto

Vasara Collection, da desenvolvedora QUByte Interactive, chega para PlayStation 4 e PS Vita em 13 de agosto deste ano.

Exclusivos dos arcades no Japão até agora, os clássicos games de tiro Vasara e Vasara 2 chegam para plataformas da Sony pela primeira vez.

Lançado inicialmente pela Visco em 2000, Vasara é um game de tiro baseado em uma história alternativa do Japão, e possui mecânicas bem distintas.

Com revelado pela Sony, quase dezoito anos depois, a QUByte Interactive trouxe uma nova geração do popular título.

Reprodução

Formato do tempo

Timeless Mode é um modo moderno para Vasara, com suporte para monitores Widescreen, novos elementos de jogabilidade e suporte Multiplayer expandido.

Você agora pode jogar com qualquer um dos personagens de qualquer título Vasara e criar sua equipe para encarar as hordas do mal em modo co-op para até 4 jogadores.

