Servidor Avançado: Free Fire realiza pré-cadastro de jogadores battle royale

O título Garena Free Fire realiza o pré-cadastro de jogadores battle royale para o Servidor Avançado do game.

Com a novidade, jogadores poderão contribuir reportando bugs no popular título e problemas técnicos.

Eles também serão responsáveis por dar sugestões sobre novidades. O registro aberto ocorre até o dia 5 de agosto.

O Servidor Avançado do Free Fire é o lugar onde você pode testar as novidades que ainda nem

foram lançadas no game.

Segundo comunicado, a Garena vai escolher que é elegível para entrar no programa. Ou seja, as vagas são limitadas. Confira: