Vermelho Carmesim: Garena Free Fire libera novidade na loja do Cubo

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Garena Free Fire liberou nesta sexta-feira (02/08) mais uma novidade para os jogadores battle royale.

Vermelho Carmesim já está disponível na na loja do Cubo. Em postagem no Twitter, a empresa compartilhou a novidade.

“Tem coisa nova na loja do Cubo! Prometemos manter a loja do Cubo atualizado e estamos cumprindo! Curtiram a Vermelho Carmesim?”. Confira:

