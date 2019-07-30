Garena Free Fire divulga trailer de novo passe de elite 'Tempestade de Areia’

Por Wellington Botelho

O título Garena Free Fire divulgou nesta segunda-feira trailer de novo passe de elite 'Tempestade de Areia’.

O material foi compartilhado nas rede sociais. A novidade battle royale também já está disponível para pré-venda.

The Drop: Novos jogos que chegarão para PlayStation em 30 de julho

“Uma tempestade no Deserto se aproxima… algo misterioso é descoberto”, compartilhou a empresa no Facebook.

“Tudo isso você confere no trailer do novo Passe de Elite Tempestade de Areia chegou hoje pra pré-venda”. Confira ao novo material:

Sobrevivente! 😎

Uma tempestade no Deserto se aproxima… algo misterioso é descoberto. Tudo isso você confere no…

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Monday, July 29, 2019

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

Epic Games divulga detalhes sobre bug e revela novidade para o jogo Fortnite


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo