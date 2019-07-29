Garena Free Fire: Pre-venda do novo passe de elite garante presente exclusivo

Por Wellington Botelho

A pre-venda do novo passe de elite garante um presente exclusivo para os jugadores do título Garena Free Fire.

Disponível em breve para o game battle Royale, as informações foram disponibilizadas pela empresa no Facebook .

Sobreviventes! 😎

Quer saber mais sobre esses prêmios aí? Então se prepara que vamos ter 9dades em breve! 😋😘😄

Estudar é importante, não se esqueçam! 📚

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Sunday, July 28, 2019

Trailer de divulgação

Também foi liberado na rede social um trailer de divulgação do novo passe de elite. Confira as novidades:

Sobrevivente 😎

O novo Passe de Elite tá chegando – quer ver o que de bom vai ter? Dá um confere então!

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Sunday, July 28, 2019

