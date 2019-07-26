PUBG MOBILE: Confira como assistir ao vivo as finais do Club Open 2019

As 16 melhores equipes de PUBG MOBILE competem em Berlim por 315 mil dólares (cerca de R$ 1,2 milhão na cotação atual) nas finais do Club Open 2019.

O primeiro colocado fica com o prêmio principal de US$ 180 mil, o segundo com US$ 90 mil, o terceiro com US$ 45 mil.

A competição será transmitida ao vivo pela Internet. Será possível acompanhar pelo YouTube em português. Confira como:

