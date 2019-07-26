Novo modo de jogo disponível no Garena Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

Um novo modo de jogo já está disponível no Garena Free Fire. Os detalhes da novidade battle royale foram divulgados pela empresa nas rede sociais.

“O novo modo de jogo — Completamente Carregado — está no ar!  Quem será o último sobrevivente?”. Confira:

Sobrevivente!

O novo modo de jogo — Completamente Carregado — está no ar!

Quem será o último sobrevivente?

Tagge seu amigo que vai errar todos os tiros 😜😜

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Thursday, July 25, 2019

A ação promocional

A Garena também revelou nas rede sociais uma nova ação promocional. Jogadores podem aproveitar descontos até o dia 31 de julho.

“Super desconto é onde? É no Supermercado! E tá no ar, já!  Dino Tigre, Tickets, Passe de Elite, Rafael, e até skins!! Você não vai perder, né?!”

Sobrevivente!

Super desconto é onde? É no Supermercado! E tá no ar, já!

Dino Tigre, Tickets, Passe de Elite, Rafael, e até skins!! Você não vai perder, né?!

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Thursday, July 25, 2019

LEIA TAMBÉM:

16 melhores equipes de PUBG MOBILE competem em Berlim por US$ 315 mil nas finais do Club Open 2019


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo