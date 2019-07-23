Free Fire Pro League 2019 bate recorde no Youtube Brasil

A segunda temporada da Free Fire Pro League bateu recorde de transmissão no Youtube Brasil em uma live ao mesmo tempo: 763.340 concurrent views (visualizações simultâneas).

A transmissão se tornou a maior do plataforma de vídeos no país, ocupando o lugar que era antes liderado pelo jogo do Corinthians x Racing na Copa Sul-Americana.

O torneio, que teve a equipe New X como vitoriosa, ocorreu no último sábado (20) em São Paulo/SP. Confira o atual ranking:

1 – 763 mil – Finais | Free Fire Pro League

2 – 438 mil – Corinthians x Racing

3 – 381 mil – Presidencial Debate/Band

4 – 341 mil – Santos x River Plate

5 – 315 mil – Felipe Neto launching his new house

Segundo a Garena, o Youtube ainda está processando o total de visualizações, mas até o momento chegou em exatos 12,093,159 views no vídeo.

