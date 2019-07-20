Saiba como acompanhar ao vivo a final do Free Fire Pro League 2019

Por Wellington Botelho

A final do Free Fire Pro League 2019 acontece neste sábado (20) em São Paulo/SP. Cerca de 12 equipes participam da competição.

O torneio battle royale é transmitido ao vivo e conta com cobertura especial do Metro Jornal. Saiba como acompanhar: 

 

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

Epic Games alerta sobre novo bug que afeta jogadores no Fortnite


Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo